Beautiful Stainless Steel

Visually stunning brushed finish, food grade 304 stainless, feels at home in any kitchen.

Quick Install

Simple installation. Takes less than 15 minutes. Easy for anyone.

Flexible Placement

No extra external venting required. Engineered airflow keeps June Pro operating at its best.

$1,995

Financing available with Affirm

Order yours today

If you are interested in purchasing a June Pro, please complete this form.

For wholesale purchases, contact us directly at business@juneoven.com